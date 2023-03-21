Super seniors lead the way into March Madness Sweet 16

March Madness has reached the Sweet 16 and so-called super seniors have had a huge impact on the teams that made it this far. Nine of the 16 teams have players in fifth seasons granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic. They bring experience, leadership and presence with them on these deep runs into the bracket. Kansas State has four, leading the Wildcats from the Little Apple to the Big Apple in coach Jerome Tang’s first season. Texas also has four, led by high-scoring guard Marcus Carr. Xavier’s Souley Boum, Miami’s Jordan Miller and Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton also have had huge impacts on their teams in their fifth seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.