Texas blows out Xavier 83-71 for spot in NCAA Elite Eight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 19 points and second-seeded Texas rolled to an 83-71 victory over third-seeded Xavier to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years. The highest seed left in the tourney will play No. 5 seed Miami on Sunday night for a spot in the Final Four in Houston. Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop scored 18 points each, Sir’Jabari Rice had 16 and Timmy Allen had 11 for the Longhorns, who played most of the way without Dylan Disu, their star big man who has a foot injury. Adam Kunkel had 21 points to lead the Musketeers.

