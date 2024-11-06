Texas Tech kicks off 100th year of play dousing Bethune-Cookman 94-61

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kerwin Walton scored 21 points and JT Toppin scored 19 and Texas Tech all but wrapped it up at halftime beating Bethune-Cookman 94-61. Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams each scored 17 points and Kevin Overton 10. The Red Raiders shot 36 of 63 (57%) including 16 of 30 (53%) from 3-point range. Reggie Ward Jr. scored 15 points and Brayon Freeman 12 for the Wildcats. Ward Jr.’s layup with 4:50 left in the first half brought Bethune-Cookman within 33-28. But the Wildcats failed to score again and Texas Tech scored the next 17 points and went to halftime up 50-28.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.