Thompson scores 22, leads second-half outburst in Oklahoma State’s 89-76 win over Green Bay

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 22 points and Oklahoma State pulled away in the second half to defeat Green Bay 89-76. The season opener for both teams featured the debut of Steve Lutz as coach of the Cowboys against first-year Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb, a 2000 OSU graduate and holder of the program’s single-game, season and career assist records. After leading 39-38 at halftime, the Cowboys scored 50 points in the first 18 minutes of the second half before going scoreless in the final two minutes. Thompson led the second-half barrage with 13 points, including 3-for-3 from 3-point distance. Oklahoma State outrebounded the Phoenix 26-13 in the second half and scored 15 points after turnovers.

