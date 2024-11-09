Toppin’s near-perfect shooting night sends Texas Tech past Northwestern 86-65

LUBBOCK. Texas (AP) — JT Toppin scored 25 points, reserve Kevin Overton scored 19 points and Texas Tech beat Northwestern State 86-65. Toppin finished 10-of-11 shooting, Chance McMillan scored 13 points and Kerwin Walton 11 for the Red Raiders. Darrion Williams just missed a double-double, scoring eight points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Reserve Jon Sanders II led the Demons with 18 points. Toppin converted a three-point play with 7:29 before halftime to make it 29-17 and Texas Tech led by double digits for the rest of the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.