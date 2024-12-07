Tre Stewart, Tyler Huff lead Jacksonville State over Western Kentucky 52-12 in C-USA title game

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tre Stewart ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns and Tyler Huff threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Jacksonville State rolled to its first Conference USA championship, dominating Western Kentucky 52-12. Jacksonville State (9-4) wins the conference title in just its second season as an FBS member and avenged a 19-17 loss to the Hilltoppers (8-5) in the regular-season finale.

