Utah hires Jason Beck to be offensive coordinator

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham hired Jason Beck to be the Utes’ new offensive coordinator on Thursday night. Beck joins Utah from New Mexico where he spent this season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Lobos. Under his direction, New Mexico led the Mountain West Conference in total offense, averaging 484.3 yards per game. The Lobos also led the league in red zone offense and first downs offense (298). They were no. 2 in the Mountain West in rushing offense (253.6). Beck will be tasked with revitalizing a moribund Utah offense that led to the Utes going 5-7 and not being bowl eligible for the first time since 2013. Utah finished the regular season, ranking 14th in the Big 12 in scoring offense (23.6 ppg) and 15th in total offense (329.8).

