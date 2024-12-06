Utah State hires Bronco Mendenhall to be football coach

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Bronco Mendenhall has agreed to a six-year deal to become the football coach at Utah State. The 58-year-old Mendenhall comes to Aggies from New Mexico, where he guided the Lobos to a 5-7 mark in his first and only season at the school. New Mexico led the Mountain West Conference in total offense under Mendenhall, generating 484.2 yards per game. Before coaching at New Mexico, Mendenhall spent six seasons at Virginia and 11 seasons at BYU. He has a 140-88 career record in 18 seasons as a head coach.

