Vanderbilt becomes bowl eligible for first time since 2018 with 17-7 win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Eli Stowers caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Diego Pavia with 4:18 left and Vanderbilt became bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 with a 17-7 win over Auburn. The Commodores locked up another win in their surprising season with a 14-play, 78-yard drive that consumed 8 minutes, 53 seconds. It was kept alive when Keldric Faulk was penalized for leverage while trying to block a field goal by Brock Taylor, setting up first down at the 4. The Tigers fell one loss away from their fourth straight losing season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.