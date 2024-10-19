Wolff, Nixon, Bosma star in Western Michigan’s 48-41 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Hayden Wolff threw three touchdown passes to Blake Bosma, Jaden Nixon scored three more on the ground and Western Michigan held on to beat Buffalo 48-41 on Saturday. The Broncos (4-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) saw an 18-point third-quarter lead evaporate when Al-Jay Henderson sprinted up the middle 68 yards to tie the game at 38-all in the fourth quarter. But Jordin Parker returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards, leading to Luka Zurak’s 37-yard field goal. On WMU’s next possession, Nixon found his way through the line and rushed 54 yards for a 48-38 lead with 2:43 to go.

