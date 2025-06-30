A heat wave covers much of Europe and higher temperatures are on the way

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A heat wave covered much of Europe on Monday, with a record-hot first day of play at Wimbledon and high winds fanning forest fires in Turkey.

Heat warnings were issued for parts of Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany and the U.K., with new highs expected on Wednesday before rain should bring respite to some areas.

“Extreme heat is no longer a rare event — it has become the new normal,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres tweeted from Seville, Spain, where temperatures hit 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit). He called for action to fight climate change, saying “the planet is getting hotter & more dangerous.”

Dr. Hans Kluge, head of the World Health Organization’s Europe office, warned in a statement that the scorching heat “silently threatens the people who need protection most: older adults, children, outdoor workers and anyone living with chronic health conditions.”

Portugal

Portuguese authorities issued a red heat warning for seven of 18 districts as temperatures were forecast to hit 43 C (109F).

Spain

Spain’s national weather service said no relief from the first heat wave of the year is expected until Thursday. Sunday’s national average of 28 C (82F) set a new high temperature for June 29 since records were started in 1950.

France

In France, where air conditioning remains relatively rare, authorities were taking extra effort to care for homeless and elderly people. Misting stations doused passers-by along the River Seine in Paris.

France’s first significant forest fires of the season consumed 400 hectares (988 acres) of woods Sunday and Monday in the southern Aude region. Water-dumping planes and some 300 firefighters were mobilized, the regional emergency service said.

Turkey

In Turkey, forest fires forced the temporary closure of the airport in Izmir, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Authorities evacuated four villages as a precaution, the Forestry Ministry said.

Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out Monday near residential areas in Hatay province, near the border with Syria, that prompted 1,500 people to evacuate.

Italy

In Italy, the Health Ministry put 21 cities under its “red” alert, which indicates “emergency conditions with possible negative effects” on healthy, active people as well as others. Regional governments in northwestern Liguria and southern Sicily put restrictions on outdoor work.

There were torrential rains in the north, and parts of Bardonecchia near Turin were covered in sludge after the Frejus river burst its banks. RAI state television said one person was killed.

Britain

Britain’s national weather service said the Wimbledon tennis tournament was facing what could be its hottest start, with temperatures just under 30 C (85F). Tournament rules allow players to take a 10-minute break when the heat goes above 30.1 C mid-match.

Germany

Temperatures in southern Germany were forecast as high as 39 C (102F) on Wednesday. Some towns and regions imposed limits on how much water can be taken from rivers and lakes.

At the Berlin zoo, elephants were showered with water and bears treated with blocks of ice containing fruit.

Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain. Associated Press journalists Angela Charlton and Masha Macpherson in Paris, Nicole Winfield in Rome, Lydia Doye in London, Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, and Jamey Keaten in Lyon, France, contributed to this report.

