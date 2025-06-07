Alcaraz saves three match points to take French Open final against Sinner to fifth set

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has forced a deciding set in the French Open final after saving three match points against Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz was trailing 5-3, 40-0 in the fourth set on Sunday before rallying past his rival, winning a tiebreaker 7-6 (3).

Sinner, the top-ranked player, won the first two sets 6-4, 7-6 (4) before Alcaraz claimed the third set 6-4.

Sinner and Alcaraz share seven major titles, four for Alcaraz and three for Sinner, who is in the French Open final for the first time.

Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments, after winning the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) Photo:

The 22-year-old Alcaraz owns a tour-leading 21-1 record on clay this year and has beaten the 23-year-old Sinner in their past four meetings.

He leads him 7-4 overall. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.