Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski loses perfect game, no-hit bid in 7th vs. Twins in 2nd career start
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers lost his bid for a perfect game in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.
After issuing a walk to Byron Buxton, Matt Wallner lofted a home run to the flower bed just past the right-field wall, ending Misiorowski’s run of hitless innings to start his big league career at 11.
In his second career start, the hard-throwing 6-foot-7 right-hander struck out six with a fastball regularly reaching triple digits and a slider and changeup in the mid-90s. After the homer, he was pulled for reliever Nick Mears and left to a standing ovation. He threw 86 pitches, 60 for strikes, and departed with Milwaukee leading 8-2.
Misiorowski threw five no-hit innings against St. Louis on June 12, but left in the sixth with cramping in his right calf and quadriceps.
At Triple-A Nashville this season, Misiorowski was 4-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 13 appearances, 12 starts.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.