Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski loses perfect game, no-hit bid in 7th vs. Twins in 2nd career start

By MIKE COOK The Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 20, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers lost his bid for a perfect game in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

After issuing a walk to Byron Buxton, Matt Wallner lofted a home run to the flower bed just past the right-field wall, ending Misiorowski’s run of hitless innings to start his big league career at 11.

In his second career start, the hard-throwing 6-foot-7 right-hander struck out six with a fastball regularly reaching triple digits and a slider and changeup in the mid-90s. After the homer, he was pulled for reliever Nick Mears and left to a standing ovation. He threw 86 pitches, 60 for strikes, and departed with Milwaukee leading 8-2.

Misiorowski threw five no-hit innings against St. Louis on June 12, but left in the sixth with cramping in his right calf and quadriceps.

At Triple-A Nashville this season, Misiorowski was 4-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 13 appearances, 12 starts.

