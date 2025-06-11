Edmunds: These five vehicles are hidden automotive gems

There are some new cars that many shoppers tend to overlook even though they have a lot to offer. These hidden gems boast a special combination of attractive qualities and can potentially make excellent choices for savvy folks who want their ride to stand out from the sea of mainstream vehicles. Certain slower-selling cars don’t get the respect they deserve, whether due to styling, the type of vehicle, or brand image. Edmunds explores five hidden gems and the wow factor that makes them shine. Our choices are ordered by starting price, including destination fees.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Ioniq 6 is an electric sedan that does almost everything right. It’s sporty and fun to drive, yet it’s also comfortable and has a smooth ride over rough dips and potholes. Inside, you’ll find a well-built interior that’s easy to use. The Ioniq 6 touts a long EPA-estimated range of up to 342 miles. It’s also one of the quickest-charging EVs on the market when using a powerful fast-charging machine.

The electric Hyundai’s drawbacks are mostly minor, with one big exception. Its styling isn’t for everyone and attracts attention for good and bad reasons. However, the upcoming 2026 model has updated styling that’s easier on the eyes.

Ioniq 6 starting price: $39,045

Honda Ridgeline

The Ridgeline could be an ideal truck for you depending on your priorities. If you plan on frequently towing heavy loads and tackling serious off-road trails, then other midsize trucks like the Ford Ranger would be a better fit. But if not, you should consider the Ridgeline. It’s more comfortable, has more passenger room and handles better than its rivals.

The Ridgeline’s towing capacity is certainly good enough for most uses, such as pulling a small camper trailer or toy hauler. It also has clever features like a lockable in-bed trunk and a tailgate that folds down or swings to the side. Its bed is large enough for 4-foot-wide plywood sheets without resting them on the wheelwells.

Ridgeline starting price: $41,600

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi doesn’t sell as many vehicles as giant brands like Chevrolet or Toyota. But the Outlander PHEV is surprisingly capable and versatile. It’s a plug-in hybrid SUV that offers three rows of seating and standard all-wheel drive. If you charge regularly, trips to the gas station will be rare thanks to the Outlander PHEV’s lengthy 38-mile electric range. When the battery runs low, you’ll get a respectable 26 mpg combined.

With the third row folded down, the Outlander PHEV offers lots of cargo space. When it’s up, you’ll have room for seven passengers, but the third row is only large enough for kids. Its starting price isn’t low because it’s a plug-in hybrid, but the Mitsubishi comes well equipped, and the top SEL trim level is quite luxurious.

2025 Outlander PHEV starting price: $42,040

Toyota Crown

The Crown is a relatively new Toyota that turns heads with its distinctive design. Its styling is similar to a sedan’s, but the Crown has a raised ride height that’s more like a crossover SUV’s. Oh, and it’s a hybrid too. The base engine is a fuel sipper that gets an EPA-estimated 41 mpg combined. The optional Hybrid Max engine produces an impressive 340 horsepower for quick acceleration, but fuel economy dips to 30 mpg combined.

Inside, the Crown has a pleasing interior with large display screens, spacious seating and a comfortable ride. But all this comes at a cost. The Crown is pricey for a non-luxury hybrid sedan, especially the top Platinum trim that has the Hybrid Max engine.

2025 Crown starting price: $42,575

Genesis G90

The G90 has everything you want in a large, lavish sedan except for brand cachet. Genesis is still relatively new in the luxury world, but its vehicles, especially the flagship G90, shouldn’t be overlooked. This South Korean sedan touts style, power, exceptional comfort, and an opulent cabin with superb fit and finish. Some rivals offer the same but require an arm and a leg for payment. And you’re mistaken if you think the G90 skimps on features.

The top 3.5T E-Supercharger version doesn’t offer any optional features because it comes equipped with many features, including many that usually cost thousands more than they would on a luxury rival. The most notable ones include front and rear massaging seats, a 26-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, a massive package of advanced driver aids, and an air suspension that scans the road ahead so it can adjust to road imperfections.

Starting price: $91,050

Edmunds says

You’ll be bucking the trend by purchasing one of these hidden gems. And because they’re all highly rated by Edmunds, you’ll also own a top-notch vehicle that could provide a rewarding experience.

____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Michael Cantu is a contributor at Edmunds.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.