Flash flooding again hits West Virginia communities still trying to clean up from deadly deluge

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A northern West Virginia region still cleaning up from flash flooding less than two weeks ago was hit with torrential rains that sent creeks over their banks again Thursday night.

A flash flood warning was issued for the Wheeling area, about an hour’s drive southwest of Pittsburgh. The National Weather Service said up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain fell, and more was possible later.

Residents posted video on social media showing streets turned into rivers. Some said the storms formed quickly and that homes that were hit from the last round of flooding were taking on water again.

Much of the Eastern U.S. suffered through days of dangerous heat this week before the latest storms arrived. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division posted a photo of a measuring tape in floodwaters with the caption, “From ‘dry as a bone to 5 inches’ in 45 minutes this evening in the Elm Grove area.”

“If you’re in a low-lying or flood-prone area, be ready to move to higher ground,” the agency said.

Floodwater covers a roadway off East Bethlehem Boulevard in Ohio County, W.Va., Thursday, June 26, 2025. (John McCabe/The Intelligencer via AP) Photo:

On June 14, nine people died when as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain fell in parts of Wheeling and Ohio County within 40 minutes. Dozens of homes, businesses and roads were impacted by flooding, and at least 75 vehicles were pulled from two area creeks. Gov. Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency in the county.

The body of Sandra Kay Parsons, 83, of Triadelphia, was found in the Ohio River on Tuesday. Officials in Ohio County released her identity after receiving confirmation from a medical examiner. Two other victims were identified last week: Jesse Pearson, 43, of Triadelphia; and Connie Veronis, 71, of Moundsville.

Seven of the nine victims were from Triadelphia, population 660.

