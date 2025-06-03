French Open: Iga Swiatek to face No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Alcaraz and Musetti win

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek’s bid for a record fourth consecutive French Open championship will need to go through No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka after both delivered straight-set victories Tuesday to set up a showdown in the semifinals.

Swiatek defeated Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-5 in the quarterfinals for a 26th consecutive win at Roland-Garros, where the longest unbeaten run by a woman is 29 matches by seven-time tournament champion Chris Evert.

Swiatek is trying for her fifth trophy overall on the red clay in Paris, where she has won four of the past five.

Sabalenka ousted 2024 Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen 7-6 (3), 6-3 to reach the semifinals in Paris for the second time. All three of Sabalenka’s Grand Slam titles came on hard courts — two at the Australian Open and one at the U.S. Open.

Having been searching for her best form in recent months and after a tough three-setter in her previous match, Swiatek was in total control at the start against No. 13 seed Svitolina. Swiatek had to work harder in the second set, dropping her serve in the fourth game after hitting two straight unforced errors into the net.

China's Qinwen Zheng plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their quarterfinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) Photo:

But Swiatek broke back immediately and took advantage of Svitolina’s poor service game to break again with a thunderous forehand return and move up 6-5. Swiatek sealed the win with an ace.

Swiatek has won five of the six matches she has played on clay against Sabalenka.

“The Madrid final against her is one of the best and most exciting finals that I have played,” said Swiatek, who has not won a title or reached a final since her victory at Roland-Garros last year. “It is always a challenge against Aryna.”

Sabalenka is trying to reach her sixth Grand Slam final, and first at Roland-Garros.

“I’m super excited to go out there and to fight and to do everything I need to get the win,” Sabalenka said.

She overcame a shaky start and windy conditions to improve her record against Zheng to 7-1.

Sabalenka had lost their most recent contest — at the Italian Open on clay. But she said that setback was a good thing in the middle of an already exhausting season.

“I was actually glad I lost that match, because I needed a little break before Roland-Garros,” said Sabalenka, who hasn’t dropped a set in this tournament. “Today, I was just more fresh. I was ready to battle, I was ready to leave everything I had on court to get this win.”

What else happened at the French Open on Tuesday?

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and No. 8 seed Lorenzo Musetti advanced to a semifinal meeting.

Alcaraz dropped just five games against No. 12 Tommy Paul, whose right thigh was heavily bandaged and who wasn’t able to play his best. Musetti reached his first semifinal at the French Open and second at a Grand Slam tournament with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over No. 15 Frances Tiafoe.

Musetti and No. 1 Jannik Sinner gave Italy two male quarterfinalists at Roland-Garros for the first time since 1973.

Who plays at Roland-Garros on Wednesday?

Sinner will try to join his countryman in the semifinals by defeating unseeded Alexander Bublik on Day 11, while 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic takes on No. 3 Alexander Zverev at night in the last men’s quarterfinal. The two remaining women’s quarterfinals start off the day in Court Philippe-Chatrier, with No. 2 Coco Gauff vs. No. 7 Madison Keys in a matchup between two Americans who each has won a Grand Slam trophy, followed by No. 6 Mirra Andreeva vs. 361st-ranked French wild-card entry Loïs Boisson.

