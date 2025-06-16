Giancarlo Stanton set to make season debut for Yankees after missing first 70 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was activated Monday and set to start against the Los Angeles Angels and bat fifth after missing New York’s first 70 games because of inflammation in the tendons of both elbows.

Stanton was 3 for 11 with 4 RBIs in three rehab games last week with Double-A Somerset, an assignment cut short by rainy weather. He worked out Sunday at Yankee Stadium while the Yankees were getting swept at Boston.

“He feels good to go,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Excited to get the big boy back.”

Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins. Entering Monday, he had missed 364 of 940 games (39%) since the beginning of the 2019 season.

The 35-year-old appeared in 114 games last season, hitting .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs, then had seven homers in 14 postseason games and was voted the MVP of the AL Championship Series.

Given a then-record $325 million, 13-year contract by the Marlins, Stanton had 59 homers and 132 RBIs in 2017, winning the NL MVP award. He was traded to the Yankees and has 38 homers and 100 RBIs in his first season in the Bronx.

He missed time because of a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (2019), strained left hamstring (2020), strained left quadriceps (2021), right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis (2022) and strained left hamstring (2023 and 2024).

Stanton was activated from the 60-day injured list and infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes was designated for assignment.

Ben Rice had started 43 games at designated hitter, Aaron Judge 17, Jasson Domínguez eight and Paul Goldschmidt two.

Boone said right-hander Jake Cousins will have Tommy John surgery on Wednesday with Texas Rangers head team physician Dr. Keith Meister and right-hander JT Brubaker likely will be activated in the next few days after recovering from three broken left ribs sustained when trying to avoid a comebacker in spring training.

Cousins, sidelined all season, made minor league rehab appearances on June 3 and 7 for High-A Hudson Valley and felt discomfort.

