Indiana Fever waive DeWanna Bonner and re-sign Aari McDonald

The Indiana Fever waived DeWanna Bonner on Wednesday, giving the 16-year veteran her unconditional release.

Bonner had been away from the team since June 12, missing five games for personal reasons. She averaged 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds a game for the Fever since coming to the franchise as a free agent in February.

“I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise,” Bonner said in a news release. “Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization’s willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career. I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players.”

Bonner averaged double-figures scoring in each of her seasons in the WNBA and has been a full-time starter since 2012 when she played in Phoenix and Connecticut. She only started in three of the nine Indiana games she played in. She moved into third place on the league’s all-time scoring list in the season opener.

The 37-year-old Bonner will be on waivers for 48 hours which allows teams to pick her up and assume the remainder of her $200,000 contract. If no one signs her she’ll become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team for the prorated veteran minimum.

Indiana re-signed guard Aari McDonald, who had been stellar for the franchise when she was picked up on a hardship contract earlier this month. She averaged 11 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in her time with the team.

“From the moment she arrived in Indy, Aari was a clear fit with the style and mentality we are building here with the Fever,” Fever COO and GM Amber Cox said. “Though only here a few games, her impact as a playmaker and a defender was evident. We are very excited to welcome her back for the remainder of the season.”

