Israeli strikes have killed nearly 600 in Iran, human rights group says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli strikes have killed at least 585 people across Iran and wounded 1,326 others, a human rights group said Wednesday.

The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists said it had identified 239 of the dead as civilians and 126 as security personnel.

The group, which also provided detailed casualty figures during the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, crosschecks local reports in the Islamic Republic against a network of sources it has developed in the country.

Iran has not been publishing regular death tolls during the conflict and has minimized casualties in the past. Its last update, issued Monday, put the death toll at 224 people killed and 1,277 others wounded.

