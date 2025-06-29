Jake Paul beats Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jake Paul beat former middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision on Saturday night, dominating the early rounds before holding on against Chávez’s late-round rally.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) appeared to be taking the biggest risk of his unique boxing career by facing his most accomplished opponent in the 39-year-old Chávez (54-7-2), and doing it in front of an ardently pro-Chávez crowd.

At least it seemed like a risk until Chávez stepped into the ring at Honda Center and looked lifeless, barely throwing a punch until late in the fourth round.

Even with his famous father shouting furiously at ringside, Chávez fought tentatively and tepidly against Paul, who patiently controlled the ring and landed just enough to win rounds.

Chávez finally mounted a consistent attack in the sixth, and he delivered several exciting shots in the ninth, finally exhibiting the skills of a long boxing career.

But he couldn’t seriously damage the YouTuber-turned-pugilist, who jumped on the ropes in celebration after absorbing several flurries in the 10th and final round.

The judges scored it 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93 for Paul. The Associated Press also favored Paul 97-93.

