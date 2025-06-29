James Harden signing new 2-year deal to stay with Los Angeles Clippers, AP source says

James Harden is opting out of the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and signing a new deal that would be worth $81.5 million to stay with the team for the next two seasons, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday.

Harden can opt out of the new deal next summer, said the person, who talked to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract cannot yet be signed or announced.

Harden averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists last season, his 16th in the league. He was an All-Star for the 11th time and returned to the All-NBA team for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

