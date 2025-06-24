Jrue Holiday being traded from Celtics to Trail Blazers, AP source says

Jrue Holiday is being traded by Boston to Portland a year after helping the Celtics win the NBA championship, a person with knowledge of the details said early Tuesday.

Holiday’s acquisition from the Trail Blazers in 2023 helped spark the Celtics to their NBA-record 18th title, and now he’s headed back to Portland from a Boston team that could now be in transition.

ESPN reported that the Celtics would get Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks from the Trail Blazers.

The departure of Holiday, who made his sixth career All-Defensive team selection in his first season in Boston, was confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is not yet official.

Holiday was traded by the Milwaukee Bucks to Portland in September 2023 when the Bucks acquired perennial All-Star Damian Lillard. Holiday was then dealt days later to the Celtics, moving right into the starting lineup and eventually earning his second career title last June.

But the Celtics have now lost a second member of that starting lineup for at least part of next season, with All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum having surgery after an Achilles tendon injury in the loss to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.