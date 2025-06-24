Judge halts another Trump administration effort to block foreign students from attending Harvard

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday blocked another effort by the Trump administration to keep international students from attending Harvard University, granting a second preliminary injunction in the case.

The order from U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston preserves the ability of foreign students to travel to the U.S. for study at Harvard while the case is decided.

___

The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.