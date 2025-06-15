Magic land Desmond Bane in a trade with the Grizzlies for Anthony, Caldwell-Pope and draft picks

The Orlando Magic wanted to find scoring and shooting this summer. Desmond Bane was their answer, and the first big move of the NBA summer — before the NBA summer even officially begins — has arrived.

The Magic acquired Bane from Memphis on Sunday in a deal that sends Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four first-round draft picks to the Grizzlies — one this year, another in 2026, then others in 2028 and 2030. The deal also included the option for a pick swap in 2029.

“We are very thrilled to welcome Desmond to the Orlando Magic family,” president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said. “Over his five years in the NBA, Desmond has distinguished himself as one of the elite guards in our league, and we look forward to his shooting, IQ and wide-ranging skill set in helping our team take a step forward.”

Bane averaged 19.2 points this season for the Grizzlies, plus he connected on 39% of his shots from 3-point range. He would figure to be an upgrade for a Magic team that has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons — going out in the first round both years — but has sought more shooting to pair with star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

“Desmond’s character is held in high regard across the league and we believe he will fit seamlessly with our existing players both on and off the court,” Weltman said.

Bane has an ignitability to his game that the Magic have long lacked from the perimeter as well. He has scored 30 points in 29 different regular-season games, topping the 40-point mark twice. His career high for 3-pointers in a game is eight; the Magic haven’t had anyone make eight 3s in a single regular-season game in more than four years.

And the 3-pointers, for a Magic team looking to become a serious contender in the East, are a big deal.

Orlando was last in the NBA this season — by significant margins — in both 3-pointers per game (11.2) and 3-point percentage (.318). The Magic were 28th in scoring (105.4), barely ahead of Brooklyn and Charlotte (both 105.1).

Orlando won games with defense, and Bane will fit in on that end as well. He averaged 1.2 steals per game this season.

Bane was Memphis’ most productive 3-point shooter this season and the Grizzlies’ third-leading scorer behind Ja Morant (23.2 points in 50 games) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (22.2 points in 74 games). He is an 88% free throw shooter for his career, which should help an Orlando team that was average at best in that department last season — 77.5%, or 19th in the 30-team league.

It’s not a surprise that Memphis is shaking things up, after a season in which the Grizzlies fired coach Taylor Jenkins late in the year and got into the playoffs — only to get swept by Oklahoma City in Round 1.

“Disappointing season, a lot to sort through here, 48 wins, good for an 8 seed,” Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman said after the season. “But who cares? It’s not good enough.”

Caldwell-Pope — a two-time NBA champion, having won titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and Denver in 2023 — started more games than anyone else on the Magic roster this season. He was in the opening five 77 times, averaging 8.7 points on 44% shooting.

Anthony averaged 9.4 points in his fifth pro season, all with Orlando. His five years there were decidedly up and down; sometimes he would start, sometimes he would be out of the rotation entirely.

