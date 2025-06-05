NBA Finals: Haliburton caps huge rally with winning jumper as Pacers stun Thunder 111-110 in Game 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored with 0.3 seconds left for Indiana’s first and only lead of the game and the Pacers, the last-minute comeback kings of these playoffs, did it again to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-110 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The Pacers were down by 15 with 9:42 left, matching the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in a finals game since Dallas came from 15 down to beat Miami on June 2, 2011.

The coach of those Mavericks: Rick Carlisle. The coach of these Pacers: Rick Carlisle.

And once again, Indiana found a way at the end in these playoffs. On April 29, it trailed Milwaukee 118-111 with 34.6 seconds left in overtime and won 119-118. On May 6, the Pacers trailed Cleveland 119-112 with 48 seconds left and won 120-119. On May 21, they trailed New York 121-112 with 51.1 seconds left in regulation and won 138-135 in overtime.

Now, this.

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP) Photo:

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 19 points. Obi Toppin scored 17, Myles Turner had 15, and Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard each had 14.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 38 for Oklahoma City, which was 36-1 at home with 15-point leads this season.

Game 2 is at Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Oklahoma City led by 15 early in the fourth when Carlisle called time and subbed out all five players, seeking a spark. It worked. The Pacers outscored the Thunder 15-4 over the next 3:26 – getting within 98-94 on a 3 by Turner with 6:16 left.

They never stopped, all the way to the end.

