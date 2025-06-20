Pirates reliever Dennis Santana: Fan ‘crossed a line’ prior to confrontation

DETROIT (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dennis Santana was involved in an altercation with a fan he said “crossed the line” during the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers and at one point was seen leaping and swiping at the person.

“You guys know me — I’m a calm demeanor type of person,” Santana said after the game through an interpreter. “I’ve never had any issues for any of the teams I’ve played for. This guy crossed the line a few times.”

Santana declined to disclose what the fan said.

“He crossed the line, and I’d like to leave it at that. I’ve never had anything like this happen in my eight years in baseball,” he said.

In videos posted to social media, Santana can be seen pointing out the fan to a police officer before jumping and swinging at the person who is in the front row above the Pittsburgh bullpen at Comerica Park.

He did not have any complaints about how security officers handled the situation.

“My job is as a pitcher, not as security, so I can’t discuss their job,” he said. “I respect them and what they do.”

The fan appeared to be wearing a Tigers hat and a shirt honoring Pirates Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

After jumping at the fan, Santana was escorted away by Pirates bullpen personnel and held back by a teammate.

He entered the game in the ninth inning, pitching to one batter before the game was delayed by rain. The Pirates won, 8-4.

Santana said he discussed the incident with manager Don Kelly.

“He knows I regret what I did,” Santana said. “You know I’m a professional.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.