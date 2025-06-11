Pulse massacre survivors are set to revisit the nightclub before it’s razed

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Survivors and family members of the 49 victims killed in the Pulse nightclub massacre nine years ago are getting their first chance Wednesday to walk through the long-shuttered, LGBTQ+-friendly Florida venue before it’s razed and replaced with a permanent memorial to what was once the worst U.S. mass shooting in modern times.

In small groups over four days, survivors and family members of those killed planned to spend a half hour inside the space where Omar Mateen opened fire during a Latin night celebration on June 12, 2016, leaving 49 dead and 53 wounded. Mateen, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, was killed after a three-hour standoff with police.

At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The Pulse shooting’s death toll was surpassed the following year when 58 people were killed and more than 850 injured among a crowd of 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

The city of Orlando purchased the Pulse property in 2023 for $2 million and plans to build a $12 million permanent memorial which will open in 2027. Those efforts follow a multiyear, botched attempt by a private foundation run by the club’s former owner. The existing structure will be razed later this year.

“None of us thought that it would take nine years to get to this point and we can’t go back and relitigate all of the failures along the way that have happened, but what we can do is control how we move forward together,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said two weeks ago when county commissioners pledged $5 million to support the city of Orlando’s plan.

Visits coincide with the shooting’s ninth anniversary

The opportunity to go inside the nightclub comes on the ninth anniversary of the mass shooting. Outside, over-sized photos of the victims, rainbow-colored flags and flowers have hung on fences in a makeshift memorial, and the site has attracted visitors from around the globe. But very few people other than investigators have been inside the structure.

Around 250 survivors and family members of those killed have responded to the city’s invitation to walk through the nightclub this week. Families of the 49 people who were killed can visit the site with up to six people in their group, and survivors can bring one person with them.

The people invited to visit are being given the chance to ask FBI agents who investigated the massacre about what happened. They won’t be allowed to take photos or video inside.

Brandon Wolf, who hid in a bathroom as the gunman opened fire, said he wasn’t going to visit, primarily because he now lives in Washington. He said he wanted to remember Pulse as it was before.

“I will say that the site of the tragedy is where I feel closest to the people who were stolen from me,” said Wolf, who now is national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, a LGBTQ+ advocacy group. “For survivors, the last time they were in that space was the worst night possible. It will be really hard to be in that space again.”

Mental health counselors planned to be on hand to talk to those who walk through the building.

Original memorial plans for Pulse fell short

Survivors and family members had hoped to have a permanent memorial in place by now. But an earlier effort by a private foundation to build one floundered, and the organization disbanded in 2023.

Barbara and Rosario Poma and businessman Michael Panaggio previously owned the property, and Barbara Poma was the executive director of the onePulse Foundation — the nonprofit that had been leading efforts to build a memorial and museum. She stepped down as executive director in 2022 and then left the organization entirely in 2023 amid criticism that she wanted to sell instead of donate the property. There were also complaints about the lack of progress despite millions of dollars being raised.

The original project, unveiled in 2019 by the onePulse Foundation, called for a museum and permanent memorial costing $45 million. That estimate eventually soared to $100 million. The city of Orlando has since outlined a more modest proposal and scrapped plans for a museum.

“The building may come down, and we may finally get, a permanent memorial, but that doesn’t change the fact that this community has been scarred for life,” Wolf said. “There are people inside the community who still need and will continue to need support and resources.”

