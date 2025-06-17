Rafael Devers says he’ll play any position the Giants ask

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers strolled into the clubhouse side-by-side with home run king Barry Bonds, a fellow left-handed slugger who San Francisco’s new big hitter has long admired from afar.

“I think just looking at him my game has already improved a lot,” Devers joked as he was formally introduced by the Giants on Tuesday, when he started at designated hitter batting third in the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cheered warmly when introduced before the first pitch and given a rousing ovation when he walked to the batter’s box to chants of “Rafi,” Devers struck out swinging on five pitches in his initial at-bat in the first inning of San Francisco’s 3-2 loss. Fans held their phones high to capture photos and video.

“My first at-bat I was a little bit nervous because of the ovation from the fans, because I wasn’t expecting that,” Devers said. “Nervous but very happy, and afterward I felt more comfortable and it was great to see the fans welcoming me that way.”

In the third, Devers hit an RBI double to right-center and put the Giants ahead 2-1. He struck out again in the fifth and grounded out in the seventh before a one-out single in the ninth as the Giants threatened. He finished 2 for 5 in his debut.

San Francisco Giants infielder Rafael Devers, foreground, waits to hit during batting practice after talking with former player Barry Bonds, left, before a baseball game between the Giants and the Cleveland Guardians in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Photo:

Devers is determined to leave his own lasting mark on the franchise in what is a much-needed fresh start for him and a monumental midseason acquisition for Buster Posey and San Francisco’s front office.

Devers met Bonds and Posey for the first time and said he hopes to have legacies like theirs, even if Devers is still buidling up the courage to talk hitting with Bonds.

And whatever went wrong in Boston, Devers is done discussing any issues he had with the Red Sox and eager to move forward across the country with the Giants.

“That’s in the past now. I’m looking ahead and focusing on what I have here being a San Francisco Giant,” Devers said. “I’m eager to go out there and play and see what I can do.”

With a bright smile to match his bright new No. 16 jersey, Devers insisted he will play anywhere and do whatever manager Bob Melvin and his staff ask.

“I really like his answers, by the way,” said Posey, in his first year as president of baseball operations.

And on Day 1, Devers was out fielding grounders at first base — something he wouldn’t do in Boston. His batting practice drew a huge crowd at Oracle Park, where fans arrived early wearing his jersey.

“All day it was kind of a Devers fest, as it should have been. Had some good at-bats and it looks like he fits right in,” Melvin said. “You have to realize he’s been in Boston his whole career and all of a sudden he’s here and we’re all excited about it. It’s a completely different environment, it’s completely different team, he doesn’t really know anybody on the team and shows up already a fan favorite.”

Devers wasn’t about to guess how long it will take him to be ready to play first, but he hopes it’s soon and he planned to take more grounders there in the coming days.

The Giants will take on a mega contract after Devers signed a $313.5 million, 10-year deal in January 2023. He joins several other stars here with long-term contracts — shortstop Willy Adames has a seven-year, $182 million deal and third baseman Matt Chapman $151 million over six years through 2030 — as Posey builds a roster he expects will compete for another World Series championship, like the ones the Giants won with him as their star catcher in 2010, ‘12 and ’14.

San Francisco last made the playoffs in 2021, when it won a franchise-record 107 games and edged the rival Dodgers for the NL West title on the final day.

“I think this organization has talent, they have won championships. I am here to play, to win and to win a championship,” Devers said through an interpreter.

Posey thanked ownership for its willingness to go for it and trade for Devers to boost a club that has lacked power and struggled to score runs for extended stretches this year. The trade announced Sunday came together in the past few weeks after countless hours and conversations.

“I think the persistence really paid off,” chairman Greg Johnson said.

While the Giants will gradually get Devers up to speed playing the field again since he has strictly been a DH this year, they know he has plenty of mentors eager to help. Melvin doesn’t expect Devers to play third but rather DH and first, the very position he didn’t want to play after losing his job at third when the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a $120 million, three-year contract in February to be their third baseman — the spot where Devers made 130 starts last year.

“When you have a guy like Barry Bonds around, arguably the greatest hitter of all-time, it’s an added benefit for sure,” Posey said.

It will only be a matter of days before Devers’ first reunion with the Red Sox, who visit Oracle Park for a weekend series.

He was batting .271 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs over 72 games as Boston’s primary DH. When asked what the differences will be as he begins anew, Devers noted: “It’s the same baseball. I’m here to give my 100%.”

“Been a fan from afar,” Giants pitcher Justin Verlander said. “Excited to add a player like that to our lineup.”

The 28-year-old Devers hadn’t been thrilled with the idea of playing first base in Boston but thanked the people who cheered him, calling them “great fans who supported me my whole time there.”

After all the fanfare of his introduction and receiving his jersey in front of most of his teammates, who made time to be at his news conference before doing their pregame routines, Devers got to work.

“The Giants brought me here for a reason and I will give 100%,” he said. “I’m now happy to be part of the team.”

