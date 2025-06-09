Red Sox hit 5 home runs and overcome 2 by Judge in 11-7 win over Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Narváez put Boston ahead with a three-run homer against his former team, and the Red Sox overcame two home runs by Aaron Judge in an 11-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

Rafael Devers also went deep as Boston equaled a season high with five longballs to take two of three games at Yankee Stadium in the first series this season between the longtime rivals.

Narváez signed with the Yankees in 2015 and broke into the big leagues with them last year, getting into six games before New York traded him to Boston in December. The rookie catcher gave the Red Sox a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning by lifting a fastball from Carlos Rodón (8-4) into the left-field seats.

Judge hit a pair of two-run homers for his fourth multihomer game this season and the 43rd of his career. He connected in the first off rookie Hunter Dobbins (3-1) and again in the ninth, ending the night with a .396 batting average.

Boston rookie Kristian Campbell hit a two-run homer to the short porch in right field off Rodón in the fifth. Abraham Toro and Trevor Story hit back-to-back solo shots in the eighth off Jonathan Loáisiga.

Jarren Duran had a two-run single off Yankees reliever Tim Hill in the sixth. Toro added an RBI double in the ninth.

Dobbins allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. A day after telling the Boston Herald, “If the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire,” Dobbins heard little reaction from the crowd of 45,140.

DJ LeMahieu homered in the fifth to give New York a 3-2 lead.

Rodón permitted five runs and three hits in five-plus innings. The left-hander lost for the first time in eight decisions since April 13.

Key moments

Garrett Whitlock retired LeMahieu on a bases-loaded grounder to end the sixth after the Yankees had cut it to 7-5. … Aroldis Chapman, the seventh Boston reliever, fanned Anthony Volpe with two on for his 11th save.

Key stats

Boston scored 27 runs in the series, its most in a three-game set at Yankee Stadium since 2005. … Loáisiga has allowed four homers in nine appearances since returning from elbow surgery.

Up next

Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.91 ERA) opens a three-game series in Boston against Tampa Bay RHP Shane Baz (5-3, 4.96) on Monday night.

Yankees LHP Max Fried (8-1, 1.78 ERA) opposes rookie LHP Noah Cameron (2-1, 0.85) in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday at Kansas City.

