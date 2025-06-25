Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves to compete in Home Run Derby on July 14 at Atlanta’s Truist Park

By The Associated Press
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) hits a solo home run against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Braves was announced Wednesday as the first of the eight hitters who will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Atlanta’s Truist Park on July 14.

Acuña, who homered on the first pitch of his May 23 return to the Braves following a torn left ACL, will participate in the derby for the third time.

He lost to New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso 20-19 in the semifinals in 2019 after opening with a 25-18 victory over Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell, then lost to Alonso 20-19 in the first round at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

“I’m even more excited to be doing it here in Atlanta in front of our fans,” Acuña said through a translator in an interview on ESPN. “I’m excited to do it at home and do it for them … and put on a great show for them.”

A four-time All-Star, Acuña began the night batting .385 with nine homers and 16 RBIs in 29 games this season. He was the 2023 NL MVP, when he equaled a career high with 41 home runs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.