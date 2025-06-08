Ronaldo scores to take Nations League final to extra time with Portugal and Spain level at 2-2

MUNICH (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored to send the Nations League final into extra time on Sunday with Portugal and Spain level at 2-2.

Ronaldo equalized in the 61st minute with his record-extending 138th goal for Portugal after Mikel Oyarzabal had given Spain a 2-1 halftime lead.

Oyarzabal squeezed the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 45th after Pedri played him in.

Martin Zubimendi had broken the deadlock in the 21st minute with a tap in when Portugal’s defense failed to deal with Lamine Yamal’s cross, then Nuno Mendes leveled five minutes later when he drilled a low shot inside the far post.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo went off to a standing ovation and a hug from coach Roberto Martínez in the 88th.

There will be penalties if neither team can win the match in extra time.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappé led France to third place with a 2-0 win over host nation Germany in Stuttgart.

The Real Madrid star scored one goal and set up the other for Michael Olise as France recovered from a lethargic first half.

