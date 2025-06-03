Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs feared footage of him beating his girlfriend would ruin his career, witness says

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs told a former Los Angeles hotel guard it would ruin his career if a security video of the hip-hop mogul kicking and dragging R&B singer Casandra “ Cassie ” Ventura in 2016 was made public, the security specialist testified Tuesday at Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial.

Eddy Garcia, 33, testified to a jury that Combs made the comment repeatedly in March 2016 soon after the attack as he tried to buy what he hoped was the only copy of the video.

Prosecutors have made the footage from the Intercontinental Hotel a centerpiece of evidence against the Bad Boy Records founder, saying it supports the claims of three women, including Cassie, who allege Combs abused them sexually and physically over the past two decades. They also say Combs’ persistent efforts to hush up the episode fit into allegations that he used threats and his fortune and fame to get what he wanted.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges lodged against him after his September arrest at a New York hotel. He has been jailed without bail since then.

After the attack, Combs said, he spoke several times to Combs’ chief-of-staff, Kristina Khorram, telling her he couldn’t show her the recording but “off the record, it’s bad.”

He said during one phone call she put a “very nervous” sounding Combs on the phone, who “was just saying he had a little too much to drink” and that, as Garcia surely knows, “with women, one thing leads to another and if this got out it would ruin him.”

Garcia added: “He was talking really fast, a lot of stuttering.”

In the evening, Garcia said, he became nervous and scared when Khorram called him at home on his cell phone — which he had not provided — and put Combs on.

“He stated that I sounded like a good guy,” Garcia testified, adding that Combs again said “something like this could ruin him.”

When he told Combs he didn’t have access to the server to obtain the video footage, Combs said he believed Garcia could make it happen and that “he would take care of me,” which Garcia said he took “to mean financially.”

Garcia said he checked with his boss and was told he’d sell it to Combs for $50,000.

When he told Combs, he said the music producer “sounded excited.”

“He referred to me as ‘Eddy my angel,’” Garcia said, adding that Combs told him: “I knew you could help. I knew you could do it.”

Within two days of Combs’ attack on Ventura, Garcia delivered a storage device containing the footage to Combs, who paid him $100,000 in cash — feeding bills through a money counter and putting them in a brown paper bag.

Garcia signed a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement, shown in court, that required him to pay $1 million if he breached the deal. At the time, he said, he was making $10.50 an hour working hotel security.

Garcia said he signed a declaration swearing that, under the penalty of perjury, there was no other copy of the video.

He said he signed the papers in an office building with Combs’ bodyguard and Khorram present. Garcia said he didn’t fully read the documents, explaining that he was nervous and “the goal was to get out of there as soon as possible.”

After signing, he said, Combs asked him what he planned to do with the money and advised him not to make any big purchases. Garcia said he took that to mean he shouldn’t do anything that would draw attention.

Garcia said he gave $50,000 to his boss, who had talked about selling the video for profit before Combs intervened, and $20,000 to another security officer. He pocketed $30,000 and used some of it to purchase a used car, he said.

He used cash and, avoiding a further paper trail, never put the money in the bank, he said.

A few weeks later, Garcia said, Combs called him and asked if anyone had inquired about the video. Garcia said no, recounting Combs’ ebullient greeting: “Happy Easter. Eddy, my angel. God is good. God put you in my way for a reason.”

Garcia said on the call he asked Combs if the rapper might have future work for him, and Combs sounded receptive. But Combs never responded to his later inquiries, the witness said.

Last year, CNN aired footage of the security video. Another hotel guard has testified he recorded the footage on his phone so he could show it to his wife.

