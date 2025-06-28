Simon Wang becomes highest-drafted player born in China, going 33rd to Sharks in NHL draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Simon Wang was proud to become the highest-drafted player born in China when the San Jose Sharks selected him Saturday with the first pick of the second round of the NHL draft.

The big defenseman is also confident he won’t hold that distinction for long.

“It’s an unreal moment for my family, for hockey in China,” Wang said. “Just a really surreal moment, a dream-come-true moment. … I hope I’ve inspired a lot of kids back home.”

The 6-foot-5 blueliner was chosen 33rd overall while the NHL concluded its newly decentralized draft with the final six rounds at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The New York Islanders kicked off the draft Friday by using the first overall pick on defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

Wang’s family moved from Beijing to Toronto when he was 12 to further the career of a kid who attended the NHL China Games and became fascinated with a sport that has grown steadily in China.

Simon Wang speaks to the media after the San Jose Sharks selected the defenseman with the 33rd overall pick in the NHL draft in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham) Photo:

Wang is only the third Chinese-born player ever drafted by the NHL, but he knows he won’t be the last. Kevin He was drafted 109th overall by the Winnipeg Jets last year, and Andong Song was chosen 172nd by the New York Islanders in 2015.

“Hopefully one day my record will get broken again,” Wang said. “Someone will go in the first round, even top 10. I think there will definitely be someone that’s going to make a huge impact on the game.”

His real name is Haoxi Wang, but he plans to go by Simon during his hockey career because “it’s simpler for North Americans,” he said.

Wang is a physical specimen who probably isn’t even done growing, but he surged forward in his hockey development over the past year, showing more than enough potential to entice the Sharks and several other teams.

Wang aspires to be an imposing two-way defenseman in the mold of Victor Hedman or Colton Parayko, but he had little draft buzz until the start of last season, when teams began to take notice of his rapidly developing skills. He soon joined the OHL’s Oshawa Generals and got even more exposure during their playoff run.

“Seeing so many scouts in the Junior A barn, it just started hitting me,” Wang said. “The summer before the season, I thought I was going undrafted, to be honest with you. But it happened for a reason, and I worked so hard for this. I deserve to be here.”

Wang got into hockey as a child, but he didn’t truly embrace the game until his family took a trip to Los Angeles eight years ago. The 10-year-old attended a Kings game right across the street from where he was drafted — although he fell asleep during the game, he recalls with a laugh.

Wang then attended that Bruins-Flames game played in Beijing in 2018, and he soon decided to move to Canada to boost his development.

Wang walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Friday with his mother, who propelled his career — and even bought and moved his former junior team. He also got his first chance in nearly two years to see his brother, who studied at Boston University, where Wang might play college hockey starting in 2026 if next year in Oshawa goes well.

After minimal player movement Friday, several significant trades were executed Saturday. Longtime Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson was traded to Detroit in a package for Petr Mrazek, while defenseman Jordan Spence went from Los Angeles to Ottawa in a bid for more playing time.

Almost every first-round prospect was in attendance in Los Angeles, but the players in the audience dwindled on the second day. The late rounds were still memorable for several attendees — including Alexis Mathieu, who went 136th overall to the Anaheim Ducks in the fifth round.

Mathieu, a physical defenseman from Baie-Comeau in the QMJHL, knew he wouldn’t be a first-round pick, but his family decided to take a vacation to Southern California so Mathieu could attend the draft. His family kept him upbeat with jokes while the draft stretched into the back of the middle rounds Saturday.

The group roared with excitement when Mathieu’s name was announced, and he got got to walk down to the stage to pull on the orange sweater and hat.

“When I heard my name called, it was something special,” Mathieu said with a broad grin. “Like they say, dreams come true. … It was a little vacation for us at the start of the week, but when I arrived downtown, it was draft mode.”

The 223rd overall pick was also in attendance: Aidan Park, a product of the Los Angeles Jr. Kings system and the nephew of former NHLer Richard Park. The 19-year-old center got one last big cheer and a walk to the stage when he was chosen by the Edmonton Oilers in the seventh round.

