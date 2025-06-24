Temperature in New York City reaches 100 degrees as eastern US swelters under extreme heat wave

NEW YORK (AP) — The temperature in New York City reached 100 degrees Tuesday as the eastern U.S. sweltered under an extreme heat wave.

Kennedy International Airport recorded 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) at midday, according to the National Weather Service.

Large swaths of the country were broiling under a heat dome, worsened by a humid atmosphere that’s circling the East.

After nearly 40 US cities broke record high marks Monday, the weather service expected dozens of records Tuesday when the heat dome should hit its peak.

But just as dangerous as triple digit heat is the lack of cooling at night, driven by that humidity.

