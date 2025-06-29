Tropical depression dumps rain in eastern Mexico as Tropical Storm Flossie brews off west coast

MIAMI (AP) — A depression that was formerly Tropical Storm Barry dumped rain on eastern Mexico late Sunday as Tropical Storm Flossie brewed off its southwestern Pacific coast.

The weakening and ill-defined depression came ashore south of Tampico and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph). All tropical storm warnings and watches were lifted, but rainfall and a risk of flooding were expected through Monday.

In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Flossie maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). It was centered about 215 miles (345 kilometers) south-southwest of Acapulco and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

A tropical storm watch remained in effect for Mexico’s southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes. A watch means tropical storm conditions are possible in the area within two days.

Flossie is expected to rapidly intensify into a hurricane late Monday or Tuesday, then skirt the coast for a few days. While its center is forecast to remain offshore, moderate rain was likely in parts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco through early next week.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.