Trump family announces another venture, a mobile phone company

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump family said it will launch a mobile phone company, the latest in a string of ventures that have been announced while Donald Trump is in the White House despite ethical concerns that the U.S. president could mold public policy for personal gain.

Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s sons who will run the business, said that the new company would build its own phones in the U.S., and maintain a call center in the country as well.

The announcement of the new mobile phone company and service follows several real estate deals for towers and resorts in the Middle East, including a golf development in Qatar announced in April. A $1.5 billion partnership to build golf courses, hotels and real estate projects in Vietnam was approved last month, but the deal was in the works before Trump was elected.

Trump criticized Apple last month because it planned to make most of its U.S. iPhones in India, and threatened to slap a 25% tariff on the devices unless the tech giant starts building the product in its home country.

