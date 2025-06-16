Trump to depart the G7 early as conflict between Israel and Iran shows signs of intensifying

KANANASKIS, Alberta (AP) — President Donald Trump is departing the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Monday night, leaving a day early due to the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran.

“President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on social media. “Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

KANANASKIS, Alberta (AP) — World leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Canada scrambled Monday to find a way to contain the conflict between Israel and Iran, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning that Tehran needs to curb its nuclear program before it’s “too late.”

The U.S. president said Iranian leaders would “like to talk” but they had already had 60 days to reach an agreement on their nuclear ambitions and failed to do so before an Israeli aerial assault began four days ago. “They have to make a deal,” he said.

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Calgary International Airport, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Calgary, Canada, ahead of the G7 Summit. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Photo:

By Monday afternoon, Trump warned ominously on social media: “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

The summit’s host at the Rocky Mountain retreat, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, said the world was looking to the G7 for leadership at a “hinge” moment in time.

“We’re gathering at one of those turning points in history,” Carney said. “The world’s more divided and dangerous.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held an hourlong informal meeting soon after arriving at the summit late Sunday to discuss the widening conflict in the Mideast, Starmer’s office said.

And Merz told reporters that Germany is planning to draw up a final communique proposal on the Israel-Iran conflict that will stress that “Iran must under no circumstances be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons-capable material.”

Trump, for his part, said Iran “is not winning this war. And they should talk and they should talk immediately before it’s too late.” Asked what it would take for the U.S. to get involved in the conflict militarily, Trump said, “I don’t want to talk about that.“

It’s unclear how much Trump values the perspective of other members of the G7, a group he immediately criticized while meeting with Carney. The U.S. president said it was a mistake to remove Russia from the summit’s membership in 2014 and that doing so had destabilized the world. He also suggested he was open to adding China to the G7.

Trump also seemed to put a greater priority on addressing his grievances with other nations’ trade policies. He announced with Starmer that they had signed a trade framework on Monday that was previously announced in May, with Trump saying that British trade was “very well protected’ because ”I like them, that’s why. That’s their ultimate protection.”

High tension

This year’s G7 summit is full of combustible tensions. Trump already has hit several dozen nations with severe tariffs that risk a global economic slowdown. There is little progress on settling the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and now the new conflict between Israel and Iran.

Add to all of that the problems of climate change, immigration, drug trafficking, new technologies such as artificial intelligence and China’s continued manufacturing superiority and chokehold on key supply chains.

As the news media was escorted from the summit’s opening session, Carney could be heard as he turned to Trump and referenced how the U.S. leader’s remarks about the Middle East, Russia and China had already drawn attention to the summit.

“Mr. President, I think you’ve answered a lot of questions already,” Carney said.

Trump wants to focus on trade, though he may have to balance those issues with the broader need by the G7 countries — which also include Japan — to project a united front to calm down a world increasingly engulfed in chaos.

The German, U.K., Japanese and Italian governments have each signaled a belief that a friendly relationship with Trump this year can help to keep any public drama at a minimum, after the U.S. president in 2018 opposed a joint communique when the G7 summit was last held in Canada.

Going into the summit, there was no plan for a joint statement this year, a sign that the Trump administration sees no need to build a shared consensus with fellow democracies if it views such a statement as contrary to its goals of new tariffs, more fossil fuel production and a Europe that is less dependent on the U.S. military.

The G7, which originated as a 1973 finance ministers’ meeting to address the oil crisis and evolved into a yearly summit meant to foster personal relationships among world leaders and address global problems. It briefly expanded to the G8 with Russia as a member, only for Russia to be expelled in 2014 after annexing Crimea and taking a foothold in Ukraine that preceded its aggressive 2022 invasion of that nation.

Beyond Carney and Starmer, Trump had bilateral meetings or pull-aside conversations with Merz and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He talked with Macron about “tariffs, the situation in the Near and Middle East, and the situation in Ukraine,” according Macron spokesperson Jean-Noël Ladois.

On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to meet with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy said one of the topics for discussion will be a “defense package” that Ukraine is ready to purchase from the U.S. as part of the ongoing war with Russia.

Tariff talk

The U.S. president has imposed 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum as well as 25% tariffs on autos. Trump is also charging a 10% tax on imports from most countries, though he could raise rates on July 9, after the 90-day negotiating period set by him would expire.

The trade framework signed Monday with the United Kingdom included quotas to protect against some tariffs, but the 10% baseline would largely remain as the Trump administration is banking on tariff revenues to help cover the cost of its income tax cuts.

Canada and Mexico face separate tariffs of as much as 25% that Trump put into place under the auspices of stopping fentanyl smuggling, through some products are still protected under the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement signed during Trump’s first term.

Merz said of trade talks that “there will be no solution at this summit, but we could perhaps come closer to a solution in small steps.”

Carney’s office said after the Canadian premier met with Trump on trade that “the leaders agreed to pursue negotiations toward a deal within the coming 30 days.”

Boak reported from Calgary, Alberta. Associated Press writers Kirsten Grieshaber contributed to this report.

