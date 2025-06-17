Tyrese Haliburton scheduled for MRI as part of leg injury evaluation, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton’s status for Game 6 of the NBA Finals is understandably in at least some doubt, after the Olympic gold-medal-winning guard was undergoing evaluation Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury to his lower right leg.

Part of that evaluation was an MRI exam, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because neither Haliburton nor the team revealed that publicly. ESPN first reported that an MRI was scheduled.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle did not specifically say that the MRI would be part of the team’s next moves in figuring out how best to proceed with Haliburton, though made clear that the Eastern Conference champions would be taking a close look at the injury. Given that it is evidently a muscular injury, an MRI is part of the typical evaluation process.

“We’ll evaluate everything with Tyrese,” Carlisle said after Game 5, which the Pacers lost in Oklahoma City to fall into a 3-2 deficit in the series on Monday night. Game 6 is in Indianapolis on Thursday night.

Haliburton left Game 5 late in the first quarter and returned to the bench area with a wrap on his lower leg. He not only returned to the game, he played 34 minutes — but did so while missing all six of his shots and with him barely looking to shoot at all in the second half. He finished the game with seven rebounds and six assists, but only four points.

It was the first time in Haliburton’s career that he logged at least 34 minutes and failed to make a single field goal.

The Pacers, Carlisle said, discussed not letting Haliburton play in the second half. Haliburton vetoed those plans and played 17 minutes in the second half, leading the Pacers in rebounds and assists after intermission.

“I mean, it’s the NBA Finals. It’s the finals, man,” Haliburton said after Game 5. “I’ve worked my whole life to be here and I want to be out there to compete. Help my teammates any way I can. I was not great tonight by any means, but it’s not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play. They understand that. And it is what it is. Got to be ready to go for Game 6.”

The Pacers are scheduled to practice Wednesday.

