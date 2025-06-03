Vikings’ Purple People Eater Jim Marshall, the ‘all-time iron man,’ dies at 87

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall, one of the four members of the famed Purple People Eaters front that formed the backbone of four Super Bowl teams, died Tuesday after a long hospitalization for an undisclosed illness. He was 87.

The Vikings announced Marshall’s death Tuesday on behalf of his wife, Susan. The native of Kentucky, who played at Ohio State and was drafted in 1960 by the Cleveland Browns, played 19 of his 20 seasons in the NFL with Minnesota. The two-time Pro Bowl pick set a league record for position players with 282 consecutive games played, a mark held by Marshall until quarterback Brett Favre broke it, coincidentally, with the Vikings in 2010.

“No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie and passion more than the all-time iron man,” Vikings owners Mark Wilf and Zygi Wilf said in a statement distributed by the team. “A cornerstone of the franchise from the beginning, Captain Jim’s unmatched durability and quiet leadership earned the respect of teammates and opponents throughout his 20-year career. Jim led by example, and there was no finer example for others to follow. His impact on the Vikings was felt long after he left the field. Jim will always be remembered as a tremendous player and person. Our hearts are with his wife, Susan, and all of Jim’s loved ones.”

Though sacks weren’t officially tracked by the NFL until 1982, Pro Football Reference recently completed a retroactive compilation of the primary pass-rushing statistic and credited Marshall with 130½ sacks, which is tied for 22nd all-time. Two other Purple People Eaters rank ahead of him: Alan Page (148½) is eighth, and Carl Eller (133½) is tied for 18th.

