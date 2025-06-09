Who’s that knocking at your door? It’s Anthony Weiner on a comeback tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine this: You’re home for the evening, winding down. There’s a knock at the door.

Who’s there? It’s Anthony Weiner. And he wants your vote.

Yes, that Weiner: The guy whose once-promising political career was derailed by sexting scandals and then seemingly ended forever when he was imprisoned for sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl.

But now Weiner’s hoping to convince enough voters in lower Manhattan that he deserves yet another chance in a comeback bid for a seat on the New York City Council.

On a recent weekday at an apartment complex in the Lower East Side, the former congressman, 60, was knocking on doors, reintroducing himself to voters and reminding them about the election. And, on this Thursday at least, the would-be constituents aren’t slamming their doors in the registered sex offender’s face.

“It’s Anthony Weiner!” the candidate said after knocking on a door.

A man opens the door, his face lighting up with surprise.

“It is Anthony Weiner!” the man said, a big smile spreading across his face.

After some pleasantries and a reminder about the race, the man had an important question for the candidate: “Mind if I get a picture with you?”

And so it went as Weiner walked down floor after floor, knocking on doors. A quick hello here, a fast thank you there. Campaign literature flowed into hands. People seemed happy to see him.

It isn’t always this friendly. Weiner said he still struggles with how to speak about his scandal, calling it the “fundamental, unsolvable problem of the campaign.”

“Sometimes it’s with like real painful, kind of, honesty about what happened and sometimes it’s a little bit defensive, and sometimes, like, a woman at this street fair last week, she’s like, ‘I love you and I’m going to vote for you, but I voted for you before and how can I ever trust you?’” he said.

But, he notes, some people would rather talk about anything else.

“They’re like, ‘I don’t want to hear about that. I want to hear about me and I want to hear about how come there aren’t cops on the street and I want to hear about why my taxes are so high,’” he said.

From Congress to prison

Weiner, a brash and ambitious politician whose New York accent and wily, kinetic style made for solid theater on the House floor, was once someone worth watching in the Democratic Party. Back then, he represented a district in parts of Brooklyn and Queens.

His latest return to the political stage — this time for a City Council seat that covers Union Square and the East Village — pits him against state lawmaker Harvey Epstein, whose name’s unfortunate proximity to convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein inspired a “Saturday Night Live” bit, along with a handful of other low-key candidates.

The primary, on June 24, is considered the defining contest of the election, given the district’s heavy Democratic bent. It’s hard to know how it’ll turn out in a low-turnout, early-summer primary where there’s no deep political polling.

The comeback attempt comes more than a decade after his career imploded for sending a lewd picture of himself to a college student over Twitter in 2011.

He first tried to claim his account was hacked but eventually admitted to having inappropriate online interactions with at least six other women and resigned from Congress after serving there for more than a decade.

After leaving Washington, Weiner mounted a campaign for New York City mayor but was again undone after it was disclosed that he sent explicit photos under the alias “Carlos Danger” to at least one woman after leaving the House. The revelation tanked his mayoral bid.

Along the way, his marriage collapsed.

In 2017, his scandal entered the criminal realm after prosecutors said he had illicit online contact with a high school student. During the proceedings, Weiner’s lawyer said he probably exchanged thousands of messages with hundreds of women over the years and had been communicating with up to 19 women when he encountered the student.

He eventually pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor and was sentenced to 21 months in prison. He was required to register as a sex offender after his release in 2019.

Since then, he’s worked as the CEO of a countertop company in Brooklyn and hosted a radio show where he would muse about politics, eventually finding himself ginning up his own ideas and wondering: Why not get back in the game? He opened a campaign account and donations started flowing in. He’d go out on the street and people wanted to sign his petitions.

“I knew I had things I wanted to say and I knew that I thought it was important that everyone try to do something at this point,” he said.

The elephant in the room

Still, his scandals are so much an elephant in the room that his campaign recently started circulating a mailer that, on one side, features a massive elephant alongside the text “Anthony Weiner knows you may have questions.” On the other side, a note from Weiner reads: “Since I am asking you for your vote again, I want to address the elephant in the room.”

It goes on: “I accepted responsibility, I did my time (literally) and paid my debt to society in full.”

A man who answered one of Weiner’s door knocks told the candidate that he saw the mailer and said it was a smart move to address the scandals head-on.

The two then dove into political issues, chatting about crime, the subway and homeless people. As the conversation was coming in for a landing, the man told Weiner that showing up at his door to speak with him showed that he cared. He declined to give his name to an Associated Press reporter who approached him after Weiner had said goodbye and taken off down a flight of stairs.

After a few more meet-and-greets, Weiner wrapped up for the day. He left he complex, hopped on a bicycle and zipped off down the street.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.