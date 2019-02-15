4 Investigates Alert: Making eggs with Egglettes
KOB Web Staff
February 15, 2019 08:53 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this 4 Investigates Consumer Alert, we're taking a look at the Egglette to really see if it makes the perfect hard-boiled egg.
4 Investigate's Colton Shone tried it out against the traditional way of boiling eggs.
Watch the full video to see what he found out.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: February 15, 2019 08:53 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved