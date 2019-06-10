American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations | KOB 4
American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations

NBC News
June 10, 2019 09:00 AM

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBC News) - The nation's largest airline has announced it will keep the Boeing 737 Max out of service through early September.

American Airlines, which had canceled Boeing 737 Max flights through August 19th, will now keep the planes on the ground through September 3rd.

The order will effect about 115 flights per day.

In March the plane was grounded worldwide after two deadly crashes, one in Indonesia and another in Ethiopia, claimed 346 lives.

While crashes have been linked to M-CAS anti-stall software used on the planes, Boeing has yet to complete a certification test flight and formally submit upgraded software and training changes to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2ZcXSbh

Credits

NBC News


Created: June 10, 2019 09:00 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

