Barbershop quartet to deliver singing Valentine's
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Want to do something unique for your Valentine this year? How about sending them a singing Valentine?
The Albuquerque Singing Valentine's will be hopping around the city today delivering special tunes, along with a box of chocolate and a red rose.
The cost is $60 if you mention this story.
To reserve a singing Valentine call 323-SING or Click Here.
