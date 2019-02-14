Barbershop quartet to deliver singing Valentine's | KOB 4
Barbershop quartet to deliver singing Valentine's

Marian Camacho
February 14, 2019 06:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Want to do something unique for your Valentine this year? How about sending them a singing Valentine?

The Albuquerque Singing Valentine's will be hopping around the city today delivering special tunes, along with a box of chocolate and a red rose.

The cost is $60 if you mention this story.

To reserve a singing Valentine call 323-SING or Click Here.

