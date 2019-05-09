Consumer reports releases 'Best Sunscreen' list | KOB 4
Consumer reports releases 'Best Sunscreen' list

Marian Camacho
May 09, 2019 06:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Consumer Reports  has released its list for the "best sunscreens" in 2019.

The best lotion sunscreen on the list is La Roche Posay Athelios Melt-in lotion. It can cost up to $35.

Also on the list is Banana Boat for the best spray sunscreen that can cost under $10 at your local supermarket. And for children with sensitive skin, Consumer Reports recommends the California Kids vegan brand that can be found for under $20 at Walmart.

No matter the lotion, the correct application is important. Here are three steps to follow when applying sunscreen:

  • Shake the bottle or can
  • Apply prior to going outside
  • Reapply every 2 hours

Click here for the full list from Consumer Reports on the Best Sunscreens.

