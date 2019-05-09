Consumer reports releases 'Best Sunscreen' list
Marian Camacho
May 09, 2019 06:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Consumer Reports has released its list for the "best sunscreens" in 2019.
The best lotion sunscreen on the list is La Roche Posay Athelios Melt-in lotion. It can cost up to $35.
Also on the list is Banana Boat for the best spray sunscreen that can cost under $10 at your local supermarket. And for children with sensitive skin, Consumer Reports recommends the California Kids vegan brand that can be found for under $20 at Walmart.
No matter the lotion, the correct application is important. Here are three steps to follow when applying sunscreen:
- Shake the bottle or can
- Apply prior to going outside
- Reapply every 2 hours
Click here for the full list from Consumer Reports on the Best Sunscreens.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: May 09, 2019 06:17 AM
Created: May 09, 2019 06:14 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved