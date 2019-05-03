DIY Danielle: Mother's Day gift | KOB 4
DIY Danielle: Mother's Day gift

Marian Camacho
May 03, 2019 06:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this DIY Danielle, Danielle made a trip to the dollar store and Hobby Lobby to get the supplies for this Mother's Day creation.

$7 and five minutes later, she was able to create a personalized light-box, perfect to hand mom for her special day.

Here's a list of the materials needed for this project:

  • 4 picture frames
  • Vellum paper (to print pictures on)
  • Glue gun
  • Pencil
  • Candle (battery-powered preferred)
  • Small square mirror

