DIY Danielle: Mother's Day gift
Marian Camacho
May 03, 2019 06:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this DIY Danielle, Danielle made a trip to the dollar store and Hobby Lobby to get the supplies for this Mother's Day creation.
$7 and five minutes later, she was able to create a personalized light-box, perfect to hand mom for her special day.
Here's a list of the materials needed for this project:
- 4 picture frames
- Vellum paper (to print pictures on)
- Glue gun
- Pencil
- Candle (battery-powered preferred)
- Small square mirror
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: May 03, 2019 06:13 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved