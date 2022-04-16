FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

FILE - Boxes of General Mills' Lucky Charms cereal are seen on a shelf at a Costco Warehouse in Robinson Township, Pa., Thursday, May 14, 2020. On Saturday, April 16, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that it is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating the product. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) FILE - Boxes of General Mills' Lucky Charms cereal are seen on a shelf at a Costco Warehouse in Robinson Township, Pa., Thursday, May 14, 2020. On Saturday, April 16, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that it is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating the product. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) |  Photo: AP

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Updated: April 17, 2022 04:30 PM
Created: April 16, 2022 04:11 PM

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating it.

The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.

"The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury," the agency said in a statement.

Several hundred people have also posted on a food safety website, iwaspoisoned.com, complaining of nausea, diarrhea and vomiting after eating Lucky Charms.

General Mills Inc., the Minneapolis-based company that makes Lucky Charms, Cheerios and other cereals, said it's aware of those reports and takes them seriously. But the company said its own investigation has not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to Lucky Charms.

General Mills said it encourages consumers to share their concerns directly with the company.


(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Roswell police: 2 teens found dead at park in homicide case
Roswell police: 2 teens found dead at park in homicide case
McBride Fire: Authorities lift all evacuation orders
McBride Fire: Authorities lift all evacuation orders
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
FILE - Boxes of General Mills' Lucky Charms cereal are seen on a shelf at a Costco Warehouse in Robinson Township, Pa., Thursday, May 14, 2020. On Saturday, April 16, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that it is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating the product. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
APS teacher accused of sexually harassing student
APS teacher accused of sexually harassing student
Albuquerque church holds first in-person Easter service since the pandemic
Albuquerque church holds first in-person Easter service since the pandemic