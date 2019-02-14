Flower delivery drivers prepare for busy day
Casey Torres
February 14, 2019 06:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Delivery drivers for Peoples Flower Shops are in full swing in the days leading up to Valentine's Day.
Audrey Starkey has been a contract driver with Peoples for two years. She survived Valentine’s Day last year.
On Wednesday, Starkey’s goal was to deliver 50 orders of flower bouquets or arrangements. She said all drivers stick to one zip code to stay in the same area and make deliveries faster.
Starkey isn’t paid by the hour, she's paid $5 per delivery. Most people think getting in and out of the car and walking is the tiring part, but Starkey said it’s the driving that takes a toll on her.
“(I) definitely run on caffeine. I’m like ready to open another Red Bull right now,” she laughed.
She said working on Valentine’s Day will be hectic, but she is ready for it.
“It does make you feel like a cupid, and you’re bringing joy to all these people that you’re taking flowers to,” said Starkey.
Credits
Casey Torres
Created: February 14, 2019 06:30 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved