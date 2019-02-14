Flower delivery drivers prepare for busy day

Starkey isn’t paid by the hour, she's paid $5 per delivery. Most people think getting in and out of the car and walking is the tiring part, but Starkey said it’s the driving that takes a toll on her.

“(I) definitely run on caffeine. I’m like ready to open another Red Bull right now,” she laughed.

She said working on Valentine’s Day will be hectic, but she is ready for it.

“It does make you feel like a cupid, and you’re bringing joy to all these people that you’re taking flowers to,” said Starkey.