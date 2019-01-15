Keeping up with your New Year financial goals | KOB 4
Keeping up with your New Year financial goals

Marian Camacho
January 15, 2019 06:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - It's a New Year and the time when many people make financial goals for a new year.

Gage Kemsley with Oxford Wealth Advisors sat down with Danielle Todesco to give some tips on how to stay on track with the goals you've set out for 2019.

They include writing them down, set mini goals, use technology and treat yourself.

"If you accomplish a goal, make sure you treat yourself," said Kemsley. 

Watch the full video for more.

