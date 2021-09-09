Key parts of Biden's plan to confront delta variant surge

- Private employers with 100 or more workers will have to require them to be vaccinated or tested weekly. Employers must provide paid time off for vaccination.

- About 17 million health care workers in hospitals, clinics and other facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid payments must get vaccinated.

- Some 300,000 employees of Head Start early childhood education and other federal education programs must get vaccinated.

SCHOOLS AND EVENTS

- Governors are urged to require vaccination for school district employees.

- The federal government will continue to follow through with money for widespread testing in schools.

- Stadiums, concert halls and other venues for large events are urged to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test.

BOOSTERS

- Federal agencies will lay the groundwork for a smooth booster shot campaign, starting the week of Sep. 20 - if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes or approves the boosters.

MASKS AND TESTING

- Mask requirements will continue for interstate travel and in federal buildings. The Transportation Security Administration will double fines on airline, train and other travelers who refuse to mask up.

- The number of pharmacies offering free testing will be expanded to 10,000.

- Walmart, Amazon and Kroger will offer at-home COVID tests at cost, about a 35% savings for consumers.

COVID CARE

- The Pentagon will double military medical teams helping local hospitals overwhelmed with virus patients.

- Federal agencies will boost shipments of a COVID-19 treatment known as monoclonal antibodies by 50%. Medical teams will be dispatched to help administer the treatments.

ECONOMY

- Top loan amounts for small businesses affected by the pandemic will be increased to $2 million from $500,000 currently.