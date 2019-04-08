Kicking the germs from children's toys
Casey Torres
April 08, 2019 06:48 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Spring weather has most people doing some Spring cleaning, but teachers at Precious Moments Childcare in northeast Albuquerque say children’s toys shouldn’t only be cleaned around the seasons.
More than 20 children are under the care of teachers like Accucia Martinez-Chavarria every day. She said they love to play with toys, but those toys are a perfect breeding ground for germs. That’s why Martinez-Chavarria disinfects them twice a week.
“We use mainly bleach here. But any EPA approved environmental sprays (sic) they can be able to use at home like Lysol. So like spraying the toys and having them dry,” she said.
She understands parents might not have the time to do the same, but with so many people Spring cleaning, now is a good time to try and start the habit.
She said her usual routine is filling up a bucket with two gallons of water mixed with a cup of bleach. She then dips the toys in the mixture for a few seconds and lets them air dry for two minutes before any kids can get their hands on it.
According to Martinez-Chavarria, wiping down the toys is ok, but some of the product could be removed and not kill all the germs.
There are other disinfecting options like vinegar mixed with water, but she says this is what works best for them.
“The kids here have not gotten sick as much because of the sanitation we keep up with all the time."
