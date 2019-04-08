Kicking the germs from children's toys

She understands parents might not have the time to do the same, but with so many people Spring cleaning, now is a good time to try and start the habit.

She said her usual routine is filling up a bucket with two gallons of water mixed with a cup of bleach. She then dips the toys in the mixture for a few seconds and lets them air dry for two minutes before any kids can get their hands on it.

According to Martinez-Chavarria, wiping down the toys is ok, but some of the product could be removed and not kill all the germs.

There are other disinfecting options like vinegar mixed with water, but she says this is what works best for them.

“The kids here have not gotten sick as much because of the sanitation we keep up with all the time."